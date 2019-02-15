EU Observers, Parliament Members Meet INEC Over Elections
Members of the European Union Observer Mission and European Parliament have visited the INEC Headquarters ahead of the general elections.
The observers and lawmakers, led by Mr Santiago Fisas and Ms Maria Arena, were received by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday in Abuja.
Shortly after their arrival, the INEC leadership, as well as the EU observers and parliament members held talks which focused on the general elections.
The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday while the governorship and State House of Assembly polls have been fixed for March 2.
