INEC Commences Distribution of Sensitive Voting Materials In Kaduna

Ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential and National Assembly elections across the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of sensitive voting materials to the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.

The electoral materials were moved from the Kaduna branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria to the local government areas accompanied

by armed security operatives.

The Administrative Secretary of INEC in Kaduna state, Awwal Mashi, told Channels Television that the distribution of sensitive voting materials ahead of tomorrow is to a ensure hitch-free, credible elections in the state.

He also noted that voting and accreditation of voters are expected to commence simultaneously by 8 O’clock in the morning and end by 2pm.