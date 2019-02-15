INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials To Registration Areas In Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced distribution of sensitive materials to registration areas in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital.

Channels Television’s crew monitored the transportation of the materials from the INEC headquarters to Dutse local government office.

The sensitive materials which are ballot papers for the presidential and senatorial elections to be conducted tomorrow were accompanied by a team of police to their destinations and are expected to provide security to the INEC staff and the materials which would at the centres over the night.

The ballot papers are set to be distributed according to the number of registered voters in each polling unit.