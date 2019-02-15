NEMA Receives 160 Returnees From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has received a fresh batch of returnees from Libya.

The 160 returnees consisting of 74 females and 86 males (both adults and children), were received by the Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Idris Muhammed, at the Cargo Wing of MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Thursday.

They were brought back by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as part of EU’s special intervention on Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.

While receiving them, the Coordinator implored other Nigerians still aspiring to travel out of the country to desist from irregular migration.

According to him, they expose themselves to inhumane conditions which could otherwise be avoided.

A returnee, Mrs Adebisi Komolafe, an indigene of Osun State narrating her ordeal said if she had an idea of how bad the experience would be, she wouldn’t have taken the chance.

She, however, called on Nigerians to keep praying for the leaders, saying that if God guides the leaders right, things may not be so bad in the country.

“Nigerians need to keep praying fervently for our leaders.

“Despite the bad situations in Libya, the people believe in their leaders and are praying fervently for them. They still see hope in their country”.

“If Nigerians can avoid blaming Government for everything, with faith and sincerity our prayers will be accepted by God.

“God will guide our leaders right if we direct our supplications to Almighty God to guide our leaders right.”

“I don’t wish any Nigerian should think of travelling to Libya, I never knew the situation in Libya before I left, if I had known, I wouldn’t have travelled there,” Komolafe said, adding “Nigeria is far better than that country”.

According to her, since she travelled in 2016, she worked as a maid but despite making some money, she could not send anything back home to her family in Nigeria.

“The only thing I did was to buy goods that I can sell when I get back to Nigeria and I brought everything back now,” she said.

Another returnee, Aisha Ibrahim from Oyo State, also said she regretted her ordeal.

According to her, her sister introduced her to the idea of travelling while convincing her that there were several opportunities in Libya to earn money.

She said, “My sister paid for my transportation and after a week on arrival in Libya, I got a housemaid work.

“You must work and carry out any instructions given by those people. You must do whatever directives given. Failure to comply obey them will attract still punishment or arrest.

“At times, I will not come back to my sister’s house for 3 or six months.

“In Libya, you don’t have freedom, once they hear you are a Nigerian, trouble starts. They don’t like us, you cannot change work.

“If you have travelling documents and you are caught, those documents will not be returned to you and you will be arrested.

“They can raid your house and cart away all your savings and property”.

According to her, she worked for six months without break and when she wanted to visit her sister, she was arrested and all her money was taken from her.

She explained that she wasn’t released until about N400,000 was paid by her sister.

Thereafter, she started making efforts to return home.

“Libya is far better than Nigeria” Ibrahim said, advising anyone making plans to travel illegally to desist from such.