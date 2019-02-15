Obasanjo Raises Concern Over Alleged Thumb-Printed Ballot Papers

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed concern over the conduct of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections following reports of alleged thumb-printing of ballot papers in parts of the country.

Obasanjo told journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Friday that the elections were crucial for the future of the country.

He described Saturday as “a red letter day” when Nigeria should be able to say democracy has been firmly established in the country.

The elder statesman said, “Although, for me, I still have apprehension. If the news of already thumb-printed ballot papers in Kano yesterday; I’ve received news in Ondo today; I have received news in Ikorodu today. If these are true, we haven’t had anything like this before.”

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have to explain the mystery behind the alleged thumb-printed ballot papers.

While expressing his desire to perform his civic responsibility in the elections, the Obasanjo asked Nigerians to troop out and vote, just as he dismissed social media reports claiming he had jetted out of the country.

Earlier, the Kano Police Command confirmed the arrest of two suspects found with 16 bags of what the police said were specimen ballot papers in Kano.

According to the police, the suspects confessed to have come from Jigawa State, and claimed that the materials were meant for the purposes of sensitisation and orientation.

INEC, in its reaction, explained that specimen ballot papers were distributed for use in voter education and that there was nothing unlawful in being found with specimen ballot papers.