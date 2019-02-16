[VIDEO] ‘A Decision Has Been Taken’: INEC Set To Announce Outcome Of Crucial Meeting

Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the commission will soon announce its decision about the general elections.

Mr Oyekanmi said this on Saturday while briefing journalists about the crucial meeting being held by top officials of the commission.

“A decision has been taken,” Mr Oyekanmi told the journalists who had gathered at the INEC’s headquarters amid speculations that the commission would postpone the general elections.

He, however, declined to provide any further detail about the decision and what the meeting was about.

The INEC Chairman and top officials of the commission had gone into a meeting late on Friday, fuelling the speculations that it would shift the election after encountering challenges in the distribution of electoral materials.

According to Oyekanmi, the INEC boss is meeting with 12 national commissioners.

Nigerians are scheduled to go to the polls tomorrow for the Presidential and National Assembly elections. Governorship and state houses of assembly elections are expected to hold two weeks later, on March 2.

Many are now waiting for INEC to confirm if that would be the case.