President Buhari Arrives In Abuja From Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after departing his country home in Daura, Katsina State, where he had gone to cast his vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections which were moved by INEC.

The President left for Abuja sometime in the mid-day on Saturday.

This was made known by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, on Saturday.

The President said he was heading back to Abuja to ensure that an INEC meeting with stakeholders scheduled for 2pm, was successful.

I have decided to move back to Abuja to ensure that the 14.00 hrs meeting called by INEC with all stakeholders is successful. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 16, 2019

President @MBuhari departs Katsina for Abuja. In his Statement in the morning, he says he has decided to go back to Abuja to ensure that the 14:00 hrs meeting called by @INECNigeria with all stakeholders is successful. pic.twitter.com/YoYQIX8xDq — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, President Buhari had said that he was deeply disappointed with the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President said this on Saturday in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said, “I am deeply disappointed that despite the long notice given and our preparations both locally and internationally the INEC postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections within hours of its commitment”.

The President lamented that many Nigerians had travelled far and wide from various locations to exercise their franchise likewise the international observers.

“Many Nigerians have travelled to various locations to exercise their rights to vote and international observers have gathered.

“INEC themselves have given assurances, day after day and almost hour after hour, that they are in complete readiness for the elections. We and all our citizens believed them,” he said.

The President, however, disclosed that his administration will not interfere in the processes of the Commission but will rather ensure that all funds are released.