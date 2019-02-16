Election Postponement Shocking and Disappointing, Says Saraki

The Senate President and Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Bukola Saraki, has described the last-minute postponement of Presidential and National Assembly elections as disappointing.

In a statement, Senator Saraki said the decision by INEC has caused a great inconvenience to many Nigerians who were poised to vote for their choice as president and federal legislators.

He deplored the fact that issues of logistics and related matters were blamed for postponement after all the preparations by the commission, the security services and other agencies of government.

“Waiting till just a few hours to the commencement of voting before announcing the postponement of elections is extremely sad. Nobody can quantify the difficulty that this will bring to people at every level,” he stated.

While empathizing with youth corps members already deployed for the elections, as well as other Nigerians whose businesses were put on hold because of the no movement order, Senator Saraki said, “I want to appeal to Nigerians not to be deterred, discouraged or disappointed. They must continue to be strong and determined to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.”

He appealed to Nigerians to ignore the temporary setback caused by the postponement of the polls and go out next Saturday to exercise their franchise.

Senator Saraki also urged the government and INEC to focus on the way forward and ensure that the elections take place as rescheduled and avoid a repeat of what happened on Saturday.