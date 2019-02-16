Governor Okowa’s Aide Killed In Delta

A Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been reportedly killed in Ekpan in Uvwie local government area of the state.

The victim, identified as Ngozi Lawrence Ijei, was said to have been shot dead on Friday night after being ambushed by the attackers while returning from an outing.

It was gathered that after killing their target, the assailants made away with a huge sum of money found in his possession, although it was not clear if the attackers trailed him over the said money found on him.

READ ALSO: ‘This Is A Joke’, Nigerians Condemn Postponement Of Election

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has condemned the killing, saying he was deeply saddened over the incident.

In a statement, the governor said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the death of Mr Lawrence Ngozi Ijei, who was my aide until his untimely demise.

“I condole with his wife and family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

The governor said the security agencies had been alerted over some disturbing security situation in parts of the state, wondering why they had failed to work on the information made available to them.

He also called on the security agencies to dig deep into the unfortunate incident and apprehend those behind the action.