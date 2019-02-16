Hoodlums Attack, Kill Two At INEC Office In Akwa Ibom

Two persons have been reportedly killed following the violence that broke out at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Obot-Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident which resulted in the burning of many vehicles was said to have occurred after some thugs invaded the office where party agents and supporters were waiting for the delivery of sensitive materials from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Mike Igini, confirmed the incident to journalists in Uyo, describing it as unfortunate.

It was gathered that the attackers, suspected to be political thugs, became enraged after they suspected that the sensitive materials being expected from Uyo had been hijacked.

Although security was said to have been beefed up in the area as tension enveloped the town, the hoodlums reportedly defied the presence of security operatives and launched an attack on the INEC office, resulting in the death of two persons.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, said the command was yet to get details of the incident.