‘Nigerians Will Defeat This Tyranny Ultimately’, Fayose Reacts As INEC Postpones Elections

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that the Nigerian people will eventually come out victorious in the 2019 elections regardless of some plots to deprive them of their mandate.

Fayose made this statement via Twitter in reaction to the postponement of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ex-governor said the postponement vindicates his earlier claim in which he told Nigerians that the leadership of the APC were holding a crucial meeting and were considering postponement of Saturday’s elections.

In his tweet on Wednesday, February 13, the governor had said that the APC will move to postpone the elections till 2nd week in March.

He said the leadership of the ruling party will use the burning of INEC offices in Anambra, Abia & Plateau States as well as insecurity in some States as reasons to move the elections to a later date.

READ ALSO: Postponement Of Elections: Atiku Accuses Buhari Of Planning To Disenfranchise Nigerians

Leadership of APC now in crucial meeting.They are considering postponement of Saturday’s elections till 2nd week of March, using burning of INEC offices in Anambra, Abia & Plateau States as well as insecurity in some States as reasons. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 13, 2019

Fayose claimed that the postponement was because a cabal in the presidency knew President Muhammadu Buhari will lose the election.

In his tweet, Fayose, however, warned that the cabal has succeeded in making their matter worse.

He tweeted: “Two days ago, I told Nigerians that the Presidency cabal was considering postponement of the elections because they knew that they can’t win.

“Now I’m vindicated. With this, they have only succeeded in making their situation worse. Nigerians will defeat this tyranny ultimately.”

Two days ago, I told Nigerians that the Presidency cabal were considering postponement of the elections because they knew that they can’t win. Now I’m vindicated. With this, they have only succeeded in making their situation worse. Nigerians will defeat this tyranny ultimately. pic.twitter.com/0ddLrXI3Xb — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 16, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the postponement of the general elections by a week, less than five hours to the start of the polls.

According to the commission, the Presidential and National Assembly elections, initially scheduled for today, February 16, will now hold on February 23, while the governorship and state houses of assembly elections will take place on March 9.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the decision at a short press briefing at 2:44 am on Saturday morning.

He said, “Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.

“Consequently, the commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Saturday, 23 February 2019.

“Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly, and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections are rescheduled to Saturday, 9 March 2019.”