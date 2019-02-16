Ortom Accuses INEC Of Colluding With APC To Shift Polls

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the All Progressive Congress to postpone the general elections.

Ortom made the allegation on Saturday in Makurdi, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television.

“How can you just justify that for three good years you planned for an election to be held. If there are logistics issues as alleged by the (INEC) Chairman, why did it take him to the last hour to announce a postponement in an arbitrary manner?” he questioned.

According to the governor, the electoral body acted based on a petition it allegedly received, stressing that the rescheduling of the elections was done deliberately.

Ortom further stated that the masses are tired of what he described as the deceit of the APC-led Federal Government, saying it has brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

“Just about two days ago, they wrote a petition urging them to postpone the election. It is not an afterthought thing. It was a deliberate plan orchestrated by the APC to make Nigerians suffer more because they know the fate of Nigerians.

“But I want to tell them that it is a matter of postponing the evil day. It will definitely come against them because Nigerians are fed up with this deceit,” he added.

The governor’s reaction comes few hours after INEC postponed the general elections by a week.

According to the Commission, the Presidential and National Assembly elections, initially scheduled for today, February 16, will now hold on February 23, while the governorship and state houses of assembly elections will take place on March 9.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the decision at a short press briefing at 2:44 am on Saturday.