Postponement: INEC To Meet Stakeholders At 2pm

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will be meeting with stakeholders at 2pm later in the day for an update on the development.

The commission’s meeting follows the postponement of the general elections by a week, less than five hours to the start of the polls.

The INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu, explained that the postponement was due to a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, noting that the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.

He said that the it will afford the commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of the nation’s elections.

READ ALSO: INEC Postpones General Elections To February 23

“This was a difficult decision for the commission to take but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy,” he added.

“Consequently, the commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Saturday, 23 February 2019.

“Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly, and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections are rescheduled to Saturday, 9 March, 2019.”

The President, Muhammadu Buhari in his reaction said that he is deeply disappointed with the postponement of the general elections by the INEC.

“I am deeply disappointed that despite the long notice given and our preparations both locally and internationally the INEC postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections within hours of its commitment”.

RELATED POST: Postponement Of Elections: I Am Deeply Disappointed – Buhari

He lamented that many Nigerians had travelled far and wide from various locations to exercise their franchise like wise the international observers.

He also appealed to Nigerians to refrain from all civil disorder and remain peaceful, patriotic and united to ensure that no force or conspiracy derail our democratic development.

The President said he has decided to move back to Abuja to ensure that the meeting called by INEC with all stakeholders is successful.