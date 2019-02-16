Postponement Of Elections: Atiku Accuses Buhari Of Planning To Disenfranchise Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the postponement of elections in Nigeria by INEC, is a move by President Muhammadu Buhari to disenfranchise the Nigerian people.

Atiku in a statement on Saturday, February 16, alleged that President Buhari instigated the move to postpone the elections by the electoral umpire.

He said, “This postponement is obviously a case of the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob. By instigating this postponement, the Buhari administration hopes to disenfranchise the Nigerian electorate in order to ensure that turn out is low on the rescheduled date.

The former Vice President said there was no reason for the postponement of the elections.

“The Buhari administration has had more than enough time and money to prepare for these elections and the Nigerian people were poised and ready to perform their civic responsibility by voting in the elections earlier scheduled for Saturday, 16 February 2019,” Atiku said.

He claimed that the President instigated the postponement because it was obvious he (Buhari) had fallen out of favour with the people.

“Knowing that the Nigerian people are determined to reject them, they are desperate and will do anything in their power to avoid their rejection by the Nigerian people,” he said.

“Their plan is to provoke the public, hoping for a negative reaction, and then use that as an excuse for further anti-democratic acts,” the presidential hopeful added.

Atiku urged Nigerians to frustrate all plans aimed at disenfranchising them, by coming out in even greater numbers on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively.

“Please come out to vote on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively. Frustrate those who do not want this election to hold by coming out in very large numbers. That is the best antidote to their plans.”

He urged Nigerians to maintain peace and be law-abiding, noting that in a few days time they will be able to give the present government a verdict via the polls.

“I call on all Nigerians to be patient. We have tolerated the maladministration of this government for four years. We can extend our tolerance a few more days and give them our verdict via our votes”.

Atiku asked the people to shun every provocation and resist the urge to make a reply with anger, violence or any action that might be exploited by those who do not want the election to hold.

He said he is confident of a victory when the polls get underway because though the elections can be postponed, destiny on the other hand cannot be postponed.

Below is the full statement by the PDP Presidential candidate.

“Election Postponement: Remain Peaceful In Face of Provocation

Yola, Nigeria, 16 Feb 2019: Dear citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

As you know, the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced a postponement of the elections until 23 February and 9 March respectively.

The Buhari administration has had more than enough time and money to prepare for these elections and the Nigerian people were poised and ready to perform their civic responsibility by voting in the elections earlier scheduled for Saturday, 16 February 2019.

This postponement is obviously a case of the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob. By instigating this postponement, the Buhari administration hopes to disenfranchise the Nigerian electorate in order to ensure that turn out is low on the rescheduled date. Nigerians must frustrate their plans by coming out in even greater numbers on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively.

Knowing that the Nigerian people are determined to reject them, they are desperate and will do anything in their power to avoid their rejection by the Nigerian people.

Their plan is to provoke the public, hoping for a negative reaction, and then use that as an excuse for further anti-democratic acts.

As such, I call on all Nigerians to be patient. We have tolerated the maladministration of this government for four years. We can extend our tolerance a few more days and give them our verdict via our votes.

Maintain peace and be law abiding. Do not react to this provocation with anger, violence or any action that might be exploited by those who do not want this election to hold. Remain calm. We will overcome this. You can postpone an election, but you cannot postpone destiny.

Please come out to vote on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively. Frustrate those who do not want this election to hold by coming out in very large numbers. That is the best antidote to their plans.

May God bless you and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party & Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.”