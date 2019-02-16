‘This Is A Joke’, Nigerians Condemn Postponement Of Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday postponed the general elections.

All elections initially scheduled to hold today (February 16) and March 2, have now been moved by a week.

According to the Commission, proceeding with the elections as planned, was no longer feasible and the postponement would afford the Commission the opportunity to address some identified challenges.

The development has, however, sparked several reactions from Nigerians, with many of them taking to social media to express their shock and annoyance.

Some have also called out the electoral umpire for what has been described as the poor manner with which the announcement was made “without an apology”.

But as it is common with social media, some other users have also thrown up some comic relief.

See some of the comments below.

Breaking News: The #NigeriaDecides2019 Elections now to hold on; 23rd February, 2019 for Presidential and National Assembly while the Governorship, State House of Assembly and the FCT Area Council Elections is to hold on 9th March, 2019. pic.twitter.com/6zhvBLQe2a — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 16, 2019

— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 16, 2019

INEC is a joke. You had 4 years to prepare for the election. 24 hours to the day you suddenly realise you’re not ready 🤡 February 23 is my birthday and should not be election day. 😩#NigeraDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/bC6QA7QGWB What is the status of voting materials that have been moved already across the country? Is there a way to guarantee the safety of those items in their current locations nationwide for the next one week? Isn’t this too much of a risk to credible elections? #NigeriaDecides2019 — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) February 16, 2019 — Emeka Ebeniro | The Executioner 🚀 (@playemeka) February 16, 2019

I think anger is an understatement of what we are feeling right now. The level of disregard is appalling. But guess what? If INEC like, postpone from now till next year, we are here waiting with our PVC’s!!! Nothing can stop us!! Make una begin dey pack una bag!! E don do! 🔈🔈 — #MoralInstruction (@falzthebahdguy) February 16, 2019

I’ve been so worked up about INEC’s postponement of #NigeriaDecides2019 but This video just cheered me up 😂😭🤣 Sorry if you don’t understand Hausa pic.twitter.com/GikJF1ZU6D — Yitkyim (@Yitkyim) February 16, 2019 INEC said logistics. “Logistsics” is one of the most fraudulently ambiguous words in the Nigerian lexicon. Like love, it covers a multitude of sins.#NigeriaDecides2019 — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) February 16, 2019 INEC has only one job to do every four years and still failed to do it correctly. 😤😔#NigeriaDecides2019 — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) February 16, 2019 Dear @inecnigeria, Y’all sent bulk messages reminding people to go and vote. That was great. Now, kindly send bulk messages to tell people that #NigeriaDecides2019 has been postponed. It’s the decent thing to do. Best regards. — Chxta (@Chxta) February 16, 2019

Last night I was convincing my friends to vote in the general elections like I was an #INEC staff they kept telling me my vote won’t count & that Nigeria is a scam and a joke. Now behold the news. I wonder what they will tell me today. #NigeriaDesides2019 — Mosh (@mosh_aloaye) February 16, 2019

Honestly speaking, WAEC, NECO, JAMB can conduct elections better than Inec. This present Inec is a big joke — Mr Ekwueme DejiAdeyanju (@Kany_10) February 16, 2019

INEC is a joke, NIGERIA is a joke, we are all in a comedy series Lmao — Gold Promotionz (@goldpromotionz) February 16, 2019

4 years isn’t enough for INEC to get things ready, it’s within 1 week they now want to start putting things in order? This country is a big Joke! 😂 😂 — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) February 16, 2019

INEC postponing election few minutes to election day..Nigeria is a joke let put it up for sale on jiji and olx pic.twitter.com/pQ1you3qrR — kaye nuel📷 (@emmathemmy) February 16, 2019

INEC is a JOKE walahi.

So Lagos road can be this free@debonairzz pic.twitter.com/fixp28sJP9 — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) February 16, 2019

Someone said Buhari doesn’t know INEC have postponed election, he’s already at the polling unit 💔 pic.twitter.com/z6VF4mCVm8 — MAD THINKER™ 🍁 (@IzzyOdeb) February 16, 2019

INEC go hear am today o! Canada is already trending at no.3 on twitter. Nigerians are tired. Someone even said Australia is not really that far. Abeg, I not fit laugh, my PVC is paining me. #inec #NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/OA6K1QIgHU — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) February 16, 2019

I found my self in Canada I know I am dreaming but no body should wake me up until #INEC is ready to conduct election. #ThisIsNigeria pic.twitter.com/mwoAExrp1t — #MyPVCforAtiku🗿 (@DOpulentos) February 16, 2019

Let the #inec Chairman resign immediately — WINNERMAN WILLZ (@Lightss_Up) February 16, 2019

The federal government led INEC postponed the presidential and federal house elections to February 23 by 2:00am in the middle of the night like witches and wizards. APC una doh! Whether you like it or not we are casting our vote to cast out the devil on Feb. 23. pic.twitter.com/Nyq0k6AWRi — oxford Niyi June (@oxfordNiyiJune) February 16, 2019

I travelled from Lagos to Akwa Ibom on Friday to exercise my franchise, only for @inecnigeria to postpone the polls. Is anyone honestly expecting me to return next Saturday to vote? Air fares are not that cheap. Yet, the incompetent INEC Chairman hasn’t apologised to Nigerians. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) February 16, 2019

This poor crying woman made 4× more kunu for voters in her polling unit. Now the election is postponed. INEC why?: #BetterNigeria pic.twitter.com/WYFdKvJV93 — #BetterNigeria (@BetterWithAtiku) February 16, 2019

4 years to plan election…. 4 hours to postpone it. My country Nigeria 😭😭😭😭

Canada 🇨🇦 we coming🏊🏊🏃🏃#INEC — Happyboy 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@collyvg) February 16, 2019

Nigeria Eclection is a tricky one. One minute it’s not affecting you at all and the next you’re chatting up a chair. 😂😂 After 4 year of preparing, it just took #INEC 5 hours to postpone. pic.twitter.com/4jOCWlsCfZ — Ubong Bassey (@UbongBa57055515) February 16, 2019

Politics is a game indeed..Playing with peoples lives and emotions…I see real people expressing real pain just bcoz of INEC…but believe me they are smiling

..#ThisisNigeria — ObeenaObeena (@Obeena3) February 16, 2019