‘This Is A Joke’, Nigerians Condemn Postponement Of Election

Updated February 16, 2019
Lagosians at a newspaper stand on Saturday morning (February 16) after INEC announced the postponement of the 2019 General Elections. Photos: Temilade Adelaja

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday postponed the general elections.

All elections initially scheduled to hold today (February 16) and March 2, have now been moved by a week.

According to the Commission, proceeding with the elections as planned, was no longer feasible and the postponement would afford the Commission the opportunity to address some identified challenges.

The development has, however, sparked several reactions from Nigerians, with many of them taking to social media to express their shock and annoyance.

Some have also called out the electoral umpire for what has been described as the poor manner with which the announcement was made “without an apology”.

But as it is common with social media, some other users have also thrown up some comic relief.

See some of the comments below.

— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 16, 2019



