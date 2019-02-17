Egypt Detains Two Foreigners For Cocaine Smuggling

Egypt on Saturday detained two foreigners for drug smuggling after they flew into Cairo international airport carrying a large quantity of cocaine, official sources told AFP.

A Cairo prosecutor ordered the German woman and Turkish man held “for four days for investigations on charges of bringing in 11 kilogrammes of cocaine” into the country, a judicial source said.

A security source told AFP the pair arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai.

Egypt’s cabinet in late January approved a legislative amendment to increase punishments for drug smugglers to include the death penalty.

The proposal still needs to be passed by parliament.