Egypt Detains Two Foreigners For Cocaine Smuggling

Channels Television  
Updated February 17, 2019

 

Egypt on Saturday detained two foreigners for drug smuggling after they flew into Cairo international airport carrying a large quantity of cocaine, official sources told AFP.

A Cairo prosecutor ordered the German woman and Turkish man held “for four days for investigations on charges of bringing in 11 kilogrammes of cocaine” into the country, a judicial source said.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram Kills Seven Soldiers In Niger Republic

A security source told AFP the pair arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai.

Egypt’s cabinet in late January approved a legislative amendment to increase punishments for drug smugglers to include the death penalty.

The proposal still needs to be passed by parliament.



More on Africa

Priest, Customs Officers Killed In Burkina Faso

24 Bodies Retrieved From Flooded Zimbabwe Gold Mine

Kenya Recalls Envoy From Somalia Over Maritime Border Spat

Boko Haram Kills Seven Soldiers In Niger Republic

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV