Election Postponement: Oyetola Urges Osun Residents To Remain Calm, Committed To Vote

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged citizens to remain calm and peaceful without losing interest in the electoral process.

He said this in reaction to the last-minute postponement of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Adeniyi Adesina, the governor implored the people to turn out in large numbers on Saturday.

He said, “Let all citizens of State of Osun remain calm and peaceful in spite of the disappointment of the one-week postponement of the general elections.

“I implore our people not to lose interest in the electoral process as a result of this temporary setback.

“All eligible voters should not be deterred but turn out en masse on February 23 and March 9 to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

“We should continue to have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the electoral agency’s ability to conduct credible, free, fair and transparent elections as promised by its chair, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.”