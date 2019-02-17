Postponement: SERAP Calls For Electoral Reforms

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to push for reforms of Nigeria’s electoral system.

SERAP made the call on Sunday in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, after the commission postponed the general elections.

“It is clear that the current electoral process is vulnerable to corruption, but politicians would seem to have little incentive to comprehensively reform, upgrade and modernise it.

“It is unlikely that either the Federal Government or the National Assembly would take the steps necessary to sort out our electoral system, and improve transparency, accountability and integrity of the electoral process,” the statement read in part.

Reacting to calls for the resignation of the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakuku, SERAP noted that Nigerians should rather focus on addressing the real issues.

The organisation also called on the masses to play active roles in the fight against corruption.

It said, “Calling for the resignation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu rather than addressing the root causes of persistent postponement of elections is a blatant attempt by politicians to scapegoat the electoral commission.

“We urge Nigerians to take a more active role in the fight against corruption, including by putting pressure on the authorities at the federal and state levels and the National Assembly to comprehensively reform, upgrade and modernize our electoral system and processes. Otherwise, citizens’ right to participate in the governance system will remain a ‘hollow right.

“Given that the right to vote is considered a part of an individual’s fundamental right to political participation, persistent postponement of elections in the country raises serious questions about the legitimacy and integrity of Nigeria’s fledgeling democracy”.