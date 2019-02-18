Armed Bandits Invade 17 Communities, Kill Five In Niger

Gunmen have reportedly attacked 17 communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State, killing five persons and abducting 33 others.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency, the incident occurred on Thursday last week, but information about it reached the agency at the weekend.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Ibrahim Audu said about 4000 persons were also been displaced as a result of the attacks and are currently taking shelter in temporary camps provided by the state government at Kagara Central Primary School and Pandogari Primary School, in Rafi council.

He said that the state government had provided some palliatives in the form of food items and sleeping materials, adding that relief materials would be distributed to the affected people within the week.

“NSEMA has activated the temporal camps with profiling of the affected persons and Health personnel have been deployed to the two camps.”

The state government has directed provision of all requirements for camp operation,” he said.The attack is believed to have been carried out by armed bandits suspected to be fleeing Kaduna State which shares borders with the two local government areas.