Dogara Criticizes Buhari, Oshiomhole Over Comments On Postponed Elections

More criticisms have continued to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, calling on the security agents to deal ruthlessly with those who attempt to disrupt the electoral process on Saturday.

While expressing his displeasure with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for postponing the general elections originally scheduled to commence last Saturday, the President said that anyone who snatched ballot boxes during the rescheduled elections would do so at the expense of their own life.

But the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described the statement as a call for extra-judicial killing. Mr. Dogara who briefed journalists at the PDP Presidential Campaign Council office in Abuja said such comment was an indication that Nigeria’s democracy had become a full-blown dictatorship.

“In this context, we categorically deny these false claims and unnecessary blackmail and regard the President’s statement as a call for extra-judicial killings considering the fact that there are adequate provisions in our laws to address electoral offences,” he said.

“These statements clearly indicate that our democracy has become the victim of a full blown dictatorship, when one considers that a democratically elected President would give a directive that is in clear violation of the laws of the land which by his oath of office he is to defend and protect,” the Speaker added.

He also condemned the comments of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who alleged at the meeting that the PDP colluded with INEC to postpone the elections.

According to the APC National Chairman, the PDP was given prior notice of the postponement of the elections.However, the House Speaker described APC National Chairman’s comment as mischievous and inflammatory.