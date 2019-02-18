Election Postponement: Wike Thanks Nigerians For Not Being Violent

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has thanked Nigerians for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner following the postponement of the general elections by one week.

The governor appreciated the people while delivering a message during a church service on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He apologised to them for being unable to vote, despite their preparation and determination for the polls shifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Let me apologise to you; for those who refused to carry out what they are supposed to do,” Governor Wike said.

He added, “I thank you that you did not take to the streets; I thank you that you are not violent because they suspended what you are supposed to do yesterday (Saturday).”

The governor, however, described the postponement of the elections by the electoral body as a rude shock to the country.

He called on the international community to continue to put pressure on the Federal Government to do what is right in the interest of the nation.

Governor Wike described himself as a member of a group he christened ‘Nigeria Must Be Better,’ and called on Nigerians to come out with renewed determination to participate in the polls in the new dates.

He said, “Just for you to exercise your civic responsibility, some people thought they were too smart, but God was smarter than them.

“This week you are coming in, come with all amount of energy and say, ‘truly Nigeria must be better.”