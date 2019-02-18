INEC Condemns Report Of Ballot Papers In Politicians’ Possession

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has condemned the report that some politicians are in possession of ballot papers to be used in the postponed elections.

In a series of tweets on Saturday night, the electoral body described the claim as false and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

It highlighted the reported case in Kogi State where some politicians were said to be thumb printing ballot papers for their parties ahead of the rescheduled polls.

Contrary to the report, INEC insisted that sensitive materials to be used in the elections were either in its custody or in the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It assured Nigerians that it was committed to conducting free and fair elections, given that the polls have been shifted by one week to allow for adequate preparation.

The electoral body said the only valid ballot papers that would be courted were those duly stamped and dated with the endorsement of its presiding officer.

INEC’s attention has been drawn to stories that ballot papers have found their way to the hands of politicians who are thumb printing same for their favoured party. Specifically, reference has been made to Kogi Central Senatorial District.

This allegation is not true, as all sensitive materials are in the Commission’s custody or in the Central Bank’s vaults. The stamps in the ballot papers displayed do not represent any of the official stamps to be used in the forthcoming election.

It should be noted that only duly stamped and dated ballot papers with the endorsement of the INEC Presiding Officer’s signature are valid and will be counted.

