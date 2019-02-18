INEC Reconfigures Card Readers, Retrieves Sensitive Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reconfigured some card readers in Adamawa State following the retrieval of sensitive materials for the general elections.

The sensitive materials had been distributed ahead of the elections which were initially scheduled to hold on February 16.

They have, however, now been deposited at the Central Bank of Nigeria following the postponement of the elections.

Also, in Ekiti State, INEC officials have taken stakeholders to the Central Bank to confirm the state of sensitive materials returned.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had raised an alarm that the materials may have been tampered with to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) because according to them, the sensitive materials were returned late.

Consequently, INEC, political parties, heads of security agencies as well as journalists went to the CBN to verify.

The electoral umpire, however, assured people of the state that it remains committed to ensuring a credible exercise next week.