Murder Charge: Police Officer Testifies In Case Against Peter Nielsen

A Police Inspector Mr. Babashola Afolayan, has told a Lagos State High Court sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos Island that he investigated the Danish citizen, Mr. Peter Nielsen, who is standing trial for the alleged murder of his Nigerian wife, Zainab Nielsen, and their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Petra.

Mr Afolayan said that between 9am and 5:09pm, on April 5, 2018, at the scene of the crime, he investigated the defendant who was the principal suspect in the murder.

The witness, who is the seventh Prosecution witness said this during cross examination by the defence counsel, Mr. Olasupo Shasore. When asked if he questioned neighbours, investigated the close Circuit Television (CCTV), telephones and finger prints, the witness said he did not see any other suspect as the defendant was the only suspect.

Mr Afolayan also told the court that the defendant was the only suspect because on July 18, 2017, the deceased wife, Zainab had gone to the Ikoyi police station at 2am, and made a report against the husband about how he assaulted and beat her up around 1am, of the same day.

“She also added that she suspects that he is a drug addict, because whenever he takes drugs, he beats her up, all these made him to be the principal suspect,” the witness said.

When asked if he restricted movement to the flat, he said that there was nobody that was going in and out of the flat.Nielsen, 53, was arraigned on June 13 on a two-count charge of murder, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kazeem Adeniji, had told the court that Nielsen murdered both Zainab and Petra at about 3:45am at Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island Ikoyi. But Nielsen denied the charge.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile adjourned the case till February 20, for continuation of trial.