Polls Shift: Ekweremadu Alleges Result Sheets Missing In Enugu West

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has raised the alarm over the missing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result sheets for Enugu West Senatorial District.

In a statement, media aide to Senator Ekweremadu explained that the Deputy Senate President made this disclosure during a town hall meeting at Oji, the headquarters of Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to the statement, it was part of the meetings the Senator organised in his senatorial district to sensitise the people on the need to participate in the rescheduled dates for the general elections.

“Some people intended the Saturday elections for evil, but all things work together for good unto those that love God, those who repose their absolute trust in Him,” the Senator said, adding that he had brought it to the notice of the INEC authorities.

“Don’t forget that some people had earlier boasted how they would overrun us by isolating the state for a staggered election. You must also have read the reports that Enugu State was one of the states that didn’t receive any materials or materials were incomplete.

“They ensured that the result sheets for the entire Enugu West Senatorial District were missing or not delivered. I have lodged the complaint with the INEC authorities, but the result sheets are still missing as I speak.He asked Nigerians to be vigilant.

“Don’t despair. Don’t allow your spirits to be broken. We have come very far in this struggle and we are now at a point of no retreat, no surrender,” he said.