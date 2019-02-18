Postponement Of Elections, A ‘National Disgrace’ – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, PFN National President, Reverend Felix Omobude described the polls shift as a serious “national disgrace and embarrassment”.

He said the INEC has no acceptable excuse to offer Nigerians for its failure to conduct the elections as earlier scheduled.

The PFN president believes the commission had about four years of preparations and yet disappointed Nigerians.

“It is very sad and disappointing for INEC to dash the hope of Nigerians to vote on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the very last minute, after serious preparations and sacrifices put in place by Nigerians to perform their franchise,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reverend Omobude, however, appealed to Nigerians not to be discouraged but to continue to hope for the best and be prepared to go out to exercise their franchise on February 23, 2019, as fixed by the electoral umpire.

He also called on INEC and the security agencies to be transparent in all their dealings to ensure free, credible, fair and peaceful elections in the country on Saturday and on March 9.

“The leadership of INEC and all those having one role or the other to play in the conduct of this year’s general elections should know that all eyes are on them, both in Nigeria and internationally”, the PFN President said.