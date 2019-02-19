Army Threatens To Deal Decisively With Political Thugs In Niger Delta

The Nigerian Army has warned that it would deal decisively with any political thugs that disrupt activities at polling centres during Saturday’s rescheduled general elections in the Niger Delta.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said the warning follows information made available to the headquarters, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, of a plan to perpetrate crime in some areas in the Niger Delta region.

Iliyasu said, “Credible intelligence available to Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army (NA) has uncovered an unholy plan by some political actors within its Area of Responsibility (AOR) to arm and sponsor miscreants in addition to using military-like fatigue dress for deception to cause pandemonium at polling stations for their political gain.”

According to him, “covert efforts are on-going to track the source of the weapons and the agents involved in conjunction with sister security agencies”.

The army spokesperson further stated that anyone found disrupting the electoral process would be dealt with according to the law.

While assuring the people of adequate security for the people of the Niger Delta region during and after the elections, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Maj. Gen Jamil Sarham, thanked the people for what he described as their cooperation and assistance to the Division, particularly in the area of information dissemination.

The warning from the army follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to security agencies to “deal ruthlessly” with ballot box snatchers during the general elections.

The order which the President on Monday said he gave, has triggered outrage among Nigerians, especially from the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, which has described the comments as insensitive.