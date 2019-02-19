Atiku Did Not Offer Adamawa REC $1m Bribe, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reacted to the allegation that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, offered the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Kashim Gaidam, $1m and a house in Dubai.

INEC condemned the allegation in a tweet on Monday.

The tweet was in reaction to a social media post which alleged that the former vice president had compromised the elections in Adamawa, his home state.

But INEC condemned the post, saying, “The Adamawa INEC REC completely dissociates himself from the allegation that he had an offer of $1m and a house in Dubai as no offer whatsoever was ever made to him by anyone.”

This comes two days after the electoral body postpone the general elections, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday last week, by one week.

Following the postponement, INEC reopened campaigns for political parties before the elections begin on Saturday.

The campaigns are, however, expected to end “by midnight on Thursday, 21 February 2019”.

