HFN Releases Cadet, U-20 Team Lists For IHF Challenge

After two weeks of intensive training, the Handball Federation of Nigeria has released the final squad lists of the under 18 female and 20 national teams for the IHF Challenge Trophy.

About 45 female players comprising of the Junior and Cadets category had reported to camp in Abuja with coaches Uzor John and Ndudi Stella taking charge of the Junior U-20 female team while Coaches Abdulkadir Yusuf and Esther O. Lambert supervised the female the Cadet teams.

The teams are expected to travel next week to Niamey, Niger Republic next for the International Handball Federation sanctioned challenge.

The competition is scheduled for the 25th of February through to the 3rd of March 2019.

The full list of the national cadet and under 20 female teams are;

Under 18 team list.

1. Sidiq muhinat

2. Yusuf toyin

3.Lydia Daniel

4.Musbau Kadijat

5. Umekwe Chioma

6. Abdulahi Favour.

7. Nuhu wuraola

8. Atansi Tina

9. Abdurasaq idowu

10. Imiruaye Justina

11. Sunday Hope.

12. Gbamire Grace

13. Ayimba Maria

14. Yusuf Muhinat

Head coach

Abdulkadir Yusuf.

Assistant coach

Lambert Esther

Under 20 Team List

1. Palang Alaska.

2. Blessing Danjuma {goal keepers}

3. Onyinyechi iloh.

4. Elizabeth Akwobi {position 2}

5. Ininitimi sylvanus

6. Oluwatosin Ebgebiyi {position 3}

7. Mercy Audu.

8. Blessing Ayodele { position 4}

9.Victoria Moses.

10. Josephine Ezeugwu {position 5}

11. Sandra Edokpolor.

12. Johnbull Eripiade {position 6}

13. Sandra Godwin.

14. Onyedikachi Mburum {position 7}

Head coach

Uzor obi

Assistant coach.

Ndudi Stella.