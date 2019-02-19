IGP Urges Nigerians To ‘Go Out And Vote Without Fear’

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has called on Nigerians to go out and vote on Saturday, without any fear of molestation.

He made the call on Tuesday during a security meeting in Abuja.

According to him, following the postponement of the election earlier scheduled for February 16, and a subsequent review of the security situation, it became necessary for the Force to boost security in the nation.

Speaking further, the IGP warned against snatching of ballot boxes and other forms of criminality.

RELATED

‘You Have No Role In The Conduct Of Elections’, Atiku Tells Military

Buhari Orders Security Agencies ‘To Be Ruthless’ With Ballot Box Snatchers

The President had on Monday ordered security officials to “deal ruthlessly” with anyone who attempts to snatch ballot box during the rescheduled general elections on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

“Anybody who decides to snatch ballot boxes or lead thugs to disturb it, maybe this is the last unlawful action you will take,” President Buhari said.

“I really gave the military and the police (order) to be ruthless. We are not going to be blamed that we want to rig election. I want Nigerians to be respected. Let them vote whoever they want across the parties”.

His comments have, however, sparked criticism from the opposition with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, stressing that the military has no role whatsoever to play in the conduct of elections.