No Commissioner Or Director Was Arrested, Says INEC Boss

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the report that one of its national commissioners was arrested by security operatives.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, faulted the claim during a briefing on measures put in place by INEC towards conducting credible elections after the polls were shifted.

“No Commissioner of the Commission was picked up by any security agency,” he said in response to a question on the report on Tuesday in Abuja.

“No house of any Commissioner of INEC was raided,” Professor Yakubu added. “No any Commissioner of INEC has been picked up by the security agency.”

The INEC boss disclosed that the commissioner whose name was being circulated in the social media was in his office at the time when he gave the briefing.

He also condemned the report that six directors were picked up by security operatives, stressing that nothing of such happened.

Professor Yakubu further cautioned politicians against speaking in a manner that would overheat the polity and political atmosphere.

Earlier, he offered his regrets over the postponement of the elections and assured Nigerians that the electoral body under his leadership was working towards conducting credible elections.

As part of measures to ensure that the polls were conducted on the rescheduled dates, the INEC boss revealed that all materials including ballot papers and result sheets were already at the expected locations across the country.

He also said Registration Area Centres (RATs) for the elections would be activated by 9:00am on Friday across the nation.

Professor Yakubu, however, warned officials of the commission and ad-hoc staff against going late to their duty posts.

“Personnel and materials should be at the RATs by mid-day on Friday,” he said.

“Personnel and materials must arrive at the polling units latest 7:00am on Saturday 23 February 2019, and the opening of polls nationwide will take place at 8:00 in the morning on Saturday 23 February 2019.”