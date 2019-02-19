Team Nigeria Set For Grand Prix of Germany, Bulgaria Ranking Series

Nigeria is set to compete at the Grand Prix of Germany event in Dormagen as well as the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov wrestling ranking series tournament in Bulgaria.

Both tournaments will give the wrestlers an opportunity to gain ranking points in international wrestling.

A team of three female wrestlers and a coach will depart Nigeria on Thursday, 21 February for the tournaments.

The wrestlers – all Commonwealth champions – are Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) and Blessing Oborududu (68kg). They will be led by experienced female coach, Purity Akuh.

The Grand Prix of Germany event will run from 22-24 February, with the Team moving over to Ruse, Bulgaria on 27 February for the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov ranking series tournament which will be done from 28th February to 3rd March.

“It is very important for us to be at the ranking series because last year we were not ranked at all,” coach Purity said. “And this year, the President (Daniel Igali) has decided that we have to go to all the ranking tournaments so that we can be ranked.”