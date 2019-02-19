UK Honda Plant Closure ‘A Devastating Decision,’ Says Minister

Channels Television  
Updated February 19, 2019
Britain’s Business Secretary Greg Clark arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on February 12, 2019. Tolga AKMEN / AFP

 

Honda’s decision to shut its UK plant in Swindon with the loss of 3,500 jobs is “devastating”, Britain’s Business Secretary Greg Clark said Tuesday.

“As Honda have said, this is a commercial decision based on unprecedented changes in the global market. Regardless, this is a devastating decision for Swindon and the UK,” Clark said in a statement.

“This news is a particularly bitter blow to the thousands of skilled and dedicated staff who work at the factory, their families and all of those employed in the supply chain.

“I will convene a task force in Swindon with local MPs, civic and business leaders as well as trade union representatives to ensure that the skills and expertise of the workforce is retained, and these highly valued employees move into new skilled employment.”

READ ALSO: Over 3,000 Jobs At Stake As Honda Plans Shutting UK Plant

Clark added: “The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transition to new technology. The UK is one of the leaders in the development of these technologies and so it is deeply disappointing that this decision has been taken now.”

Honda earlier said that its only EU plant will shut in 2021, becoming just the latest Japanese firm to downsize operations in Britain as Brexit looms.

AFP



More on Business

Over 3,000 Jobs At Stake As Honda Plans Shutting UK Plant

Economic Implication Of Election Postponement, “Horrendous” – Muda Yusuf

Nigerian Ambassador To Ethiopia Warns Travellers Against Carrying Over $3000

Dickson To Inaugurate Bayelsa International Airport

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV