‘You Are Not God’, Secondus Tells Buhari

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, has again condemned the President for ordering security agents to deal with ballot snatchers ruthlessly during the general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari had admitted at the APC Caucus meeting on Monday that he had ordered security operatives to “deal ruthlessly” with anyone who attempts to snatch ballot box during the rescheduled general elections next Saturday, February 23, 2019.

During the meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee on Tuesday, the Mr Secondus questioned the statement by the President, demanding to know why he wanted the lives of Nigerians put on the line because of the elections.

He said, “Why do you want to kill your countrymen and women for the sake of elections, that you must be a President?

“You know you are not God. Buhari, I am addressing you, you know you are not God and I am convinced that God is going to unseat you because all your actions in the last three years are against the people of Nigeria.

”Mr Secondus also accused the President of what he described as insensitivity towards the killing of Nigerians in the North East.

“Hunger, killings unemployment, you are not sensitive to it, when they kill in Plateau, you can’t make such a profound statement but when it concerns you, you want people to die so that you can be President? he asked.

The PDP chairman further accused the President of APC’s division in Imo and Ogun states.

“Even in your party, you divided your party in Imo, you divided your party in Ogun State just for you to be a President? and that’s how you have divided the nation”, Secondus added.

The PDP chairman called on leaders and members of the PDP to keep to the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not get involved in ballot snatching or any altercation with the military