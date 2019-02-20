Buhari Swears In Eight New Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in eight new permanent secretaries to fill the vacancies that existed in his administration.

The swearing-in was done shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

They are representing eight states and where nominated for the position in November 2018 and have taken their oath of office.

The states are Nasarawa, Borno, Lagos and Osun, Imo, Adamawa, Edo and Delta.