Buhari Swears In Eight New Permanent Secretaries

Channels Television  
Updated February 20, 2019
Newly sworn-in permanent secretaries

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in eight new permanent secretaries to fill the vacancies that existed in his administration.

The swearing-in was done shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

They are representing eight states and where nominated for the position in November 2018 and have taken their oath of office.

READ ALSOBuhari Swears In Bolaji Owasanoye As ICPC Chairman

The states are Nasarawa, Borno, Lagos and Osun, Imo, Adamawa, Edo and Delta.



More on Local

PHOTOS: IMN Members Protest Continued Detention Of El-Zakzaky

NAF’s Alpha Jet Destroys Boko Haram Camp In Borno

Court Adjourns Appeal Challenging Onnoghen’s Trial At CCT

We Will Not Boycott The Elections — Ita Enang

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV