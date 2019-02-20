Court Adjourns Appeal Challenging Onnoghen’s Trial At CCT

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja has adjourned a hearing of all appeals filed by prosecution and defence counsel challenging the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal to February 27, 2019.

A 3-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Dati Yahaya granted the adjournment after the prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to amend his brief.

Lead counsel to justice Walter Onnoghen, Mr Chris Uche, in his response asked the court to refuse the application.

However, the Presiding Judge, Justice Dati Yahaya, held that an adjournment is granted on the grounds that it will be the last time as no delay tactics intended to stall proceedings will be entertained.