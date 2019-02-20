Eko Challenge Cup: Vincent Torgah Takes Lead After Round 2

Ghanaian Golfer, Vincent Torgah, has ended the second round of the Eko Challenge Cup atop the leaderboard at eight-under after carding a bogey-free round of 5-under (67).

Maintaining his fine form from the 2018 season, Torgah on Wednesday took the lead from Christopher Ambe who carded a three-over (75) that left him tied for fourth place at the opening tournament of the 2019 African Tour season.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a four-stroke lead over Nigeria’s foremost professional golfer Sunday Olapade who returned same score two-under (70) as previous round, totalling four-under par to keep him at the second place after 36 holes.

Visitor Mapwanya set a new course record 64 at the Lakowe Golf & Country Estate in Lagos.

Seating atop of the leaderboard at solo third from a 21st place in the first round, the Zimbabwean proved he was still a man to watch out for after firing eight-under par 64 from a deficit of five over from his first round.

Mapwanya achieved a remarkable score featuring two eagles, five birdies and a bogey to return a total of 141 over two days.

Three golfers are at two under sharing the 4th place – Emos Koblarh, Christopher Ambe, and Francisco Perez.

Fellow Nigerians, Kingsley Oparaku and Gift Willy, were also a takeaway from round two of Eko Challenge Cup as they move 14 spots up the leaderboard and were tied for 20th and 13th place respectively.

More surprises are expected from the first event of the season which ends on Friday, February 22.