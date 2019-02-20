FEC Backs President Buhari’s Directive On Ballot Box Snatchers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on ballot snatchers.

This was revealed to journalists by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, after the weekly meeting.

The President had earlier ordered security operatives to “deal ruthlessly” with anyone who attempts to snatch ballot box during the rescheduled general elections on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

He said he had ordered security agencies to prepare to crack down on potential troublemakers during the rescheduled elections.

The President also noted that he had briefed the law enforcement agencies and the military, who have identified the hot spots and flashpoints.

Information minister in his briefing, however, warned those with intentions to steal votes will face the consequences.

“Absolutely, I mean if you want to intimidate voters to steal the mandate of the people, you should be able to face the wrath of the law”.