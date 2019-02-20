INEC Commences Distribution Of Sensitive Materials In Nasarawa

Ahead of Saturday’s general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials in Nasarawa State.

The materials which were meant to be deployed across the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) were delivered at the premises of the central bank of Nigeria in Lafia, the state capital.

Present at the CBN office to monitor the distribution are security agencies, INEC officials led by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Uthman Ajidagba and agents of various political parties.

The distribution of the electoral materials comes five days after the Commission deployed them to the North Central state amid tight security.