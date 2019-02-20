INEC Chairman’s Briefing On Preparations For Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission is currently briefing the nation on its preparation for the elections.

INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood is updating the press, says the commission has achieved 100 per cent reconfiguration of smart card readers as at today.

Professor Mahmood also notes that the commission has completed the audit of sensitive materials in the 36 states.

READ ALSO: INEC, Party Agents, Observers Confirm Sensitive Materials In Rivers

He also says the commission has started the deployment of election materials to the local governments, stressing specifically that materials have been deployed to ten states.

Tune in for more updates on INEC’s level of preparedness for the polls.