NAF’s Alpha Jet Destroys Boko Haram Camp In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force says its Alpha Jet has destroyed the Boko Haram camp and neutralised some of their fighters in a settlement called Arboko in Borno state.

In a statement by the Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Alpha jet destroyed the insurgent’s camp while providing close air support to troops of 82 brigade of the Nigerian Army.

“The operation was conducted on 18 February 19 while a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform were providing close air support to troops of 82 Brigade Nigerian Army”.

The statement adds that the ISR aircraft spotted a group of terrorists within the village and vectored the alpha jet to engage their camp with rocket fire, thereby degrading the terrorists’ structures and killing some of the fighters.

The Air Force says it would sustain efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the northeast.

