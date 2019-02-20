NPFL 19: Kada City, Go Round Record Vital Away Victories

Match day 10 of the Nigeria Professional Football League produced 22 goals on Wednesday with newly promoted Kada City and Go Round FC recording away victories.

Both teams ensured Group B got the major talking points with their stunning results.

At the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, Go Round defended the only goal scored by Henry Ochuba in the 7th round to secure their second away win of the season.

Plateau United returned home to receive a shocker from Kada City.

The match stayed goalless until the 81st minute when Sadi Suleiman scored for the visitors.

The victory keeps hope alive for the Kaduna based team in their quest to remain in top flight football.

However, defeat for Plateau United has brought more worries for coach Abdul Maikaba and his team.

Still in Group B, Akwa United continued their fine form and stretched their unbeaten run to five matches.

Mfon Udoh scored his sixth goal of the season to give the Promise Keepers an important 1-0 win over Ifeanyi Ubah FC and also moved to third on the table.

In the other group matches, El-Kanemi Warriors maintained their home dominance with a 2-0 win over Heartland FC of Owerri.

Gambo Mohammed and Rabiu Ali goals gave Kano Pillers a 2-0 victory over Abia Warriors while Nasarawa United beat Yobe Desert Stars 1-0 in Lafia.

In Lagos, MFM FC maintained their lead on the group A table with a 2-0 win over Sunshine Stars.

The South West derby produced a beautiful football to the delight of spectators and in the 42nd minute, the in-form Adeniji Kabir scored the opener to send the home fans into singing and dancing.

Michael Ohanu’s goal in the 70th minute secured victory for the Olukoya boys.

In Aba, Enyimba defeated Katsina United 2-0. Katsina United ended the match with nine men, following the dismissal of Chinedu Ajanah and Dominic Abbah.

The People’s Elephant are second on the Group A table with 14 points.

In Enugu, Rangers claimed their third win in four matches after edging Wikki Tourists 2-1.

Due to continental engagements, the Flying Antelopes have five outstanding matches and with nine points already achieved and if they sustain the momentum, they can put up a good challenge in group A.

In Benin, Michael Ugwu gave Bendel Insurance the lead in the 13th minute but Rivers United’s Ossy Martins goal in the 49th minute levelled the score and ensured the points were shared.

Kwara United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes, while Lobi Stars secured a vital 2-1 win against Remo Stars.

The league will go on a short break for the general elections to be conducted and will return on Wednesday next week, 27 February.