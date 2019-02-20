Phones, Social Media Will Be Potent Tools For Votes Protection, Says Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has that mobile phones and social media will serve as tools to checkmate electoral malpractice and expose acts of intimidation and violence against voters.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Senate made the assertion on Wednesday, via his official twitter handle.

“In this elections, the phone and the Social media will be the citizens’ major potent tools to be used to monitor the elections, protect their votes and expose acts of intimidation, inducements or violence against voters”.

READ ALSO: Melaye, Keyamo In Heated Argument Over Buhar’s Directive On Ballot Box Snatcher

In this elections, the phone and the Social media will be the citizens major potent tools to be used to monitor the elections,protect their votes and expose acts of intimidation,inducements or violence against voters. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 20, 2019

In a similar vein, Senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statements on what will befall ‘snatchers of ballot boxes’ can encourage lawless persons to engage in jungle justice.

President Buhari had on Monday stated that those plotting to snatch ballot boxes during the general elections will be severely punished, with death not written out of the clause.

The President had declared while addressing a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in Abuja, that he has ordered security operatives to “deal ruthlessly” with anyone who attempts to snatch ballot box during the rescheduled general elections next Saturday.

“I am going to warn anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs or to disturb the voting system, he will do it at the expense of his own life,” Buhari stressed.

READ ALSO: Secondus Accuses Buhari Of Inciting Military, Police Against Nigerians

In reaction to the President’s comments, Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central said those who snatch ballot boxes should rather be arrested and prosecuted to avoid jungle justice.

In a post on his Twitter page, the lawmaker said: “Those who attempt to snatch or snatched Ballot Boxes should be arrested and brought to book; this is a better expression to avoid jungle justice or Licence for the disorder by thugs who may take the law into their hands.”