Polls Shift: Don’t Lose Hope In Our Electoral System, Buhari Urges Nigerians

Updated February 20, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope in the electoral umpire and the democratic system.

He said this in a special broadcast shared on his verified Twitter handle as well as on the Facebook page of Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

In the video, Buhari encouraged Nigerians to go and vote during the rescheduled polls on Saturday.

“I appeal to all Nigerians not to lose hope in our electoral system. Do not allow the unexpected postponement by INEC to prevent you from exercising your civic right. Our administration remains committed to a credible electoral process in which your votes will count.”



