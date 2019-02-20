Robertson Backs Liverpool To Overcome Bayern

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson insists his side can still get past Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite their disappointing Anfield stalemate.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were forced to settle for a goalless draw at Anfield in the last 16 first leg on Tuesday after failing to break down Bayern’s massed defence.

Bayern have a formidable home record in Europe, making them the favourites to advance in some pundits’ eyes.

But a score draw in Munich in the second leg on March 13 would be enough to send Liverpool through to the quarter-finals and Robertson is confident they can achieve that goal.

“Going over there is a new challenge but there’s probably a bit more pressure on them than us because they are at home and their fans will start demanding things,” he said.

“We can try to play our game, try to create the chances we need and try to get goals and if that happens then it puts us in the driving seat.”

Liverpool found it impossible to break down a well-marshaled Bayern team that came to Anfield aware they would have to soak up plenty of pressure from the hosts.

Klopp admitted it was frustrating that Liverpool couldn’t find the killer pass or the composed finish required to finish off the Bundesliga champions.

And Scotland left-back Robertson acknowledged it was a below-par effort from the Premier League title challengers.

“We were at home so of course we were disappointed. We came up against a very experienced team, a team that has been there and done it for six or seven years now,” he said.

“They knew how to frustrate us and how to frustrate the fans and they did it well but we had chances and if we had taken them on another day the result would be different.

“A clean sheet at home in the Champions League is so crucial because we know when we go over there and if we can grab one it means they have to score two.

“These are all things that come into play and if we can be a bit more clinical I think we can score over there.

“We back ourselves to win any game, whether it is home or away, which is why we are disappointed.”

With a huge league match at Manchester United on Sunday, Robertson said thoughts of the Bayern rematch would be put on the back-burner as Liverpool return to their bid for a first English title since 1990.

“It’s a long way away and it needs to be put to the back of the mind because we have some big Premier League games coming up so Bayern is forgotten about for now,” he added.

AFP