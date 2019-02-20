Gunmen Kill APC Ward Chairman In Imo

Few days to the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly election, unknown gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed Mr Ifeanyi Ozoemena, the All Progressives Congress Chairman in Logara/Umuohiagu ward Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo state.

According to reports, Late Ifeanyi Ozoemena was shot dead on Tuesday night few hours after an APC meeting he presided over in his ward in preparation for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections this Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Ozoemena was shot dead by assassins at his residence in Ngorokpala, right before his immediate family.

Confirming the ugly incidence, the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi said the corpse of the deceased have been evacuated and deposited to a mortuary nearby.

He disclosed that the gunmen invaded the home of the deceased in an SUV.

According to the CP, investigations are ongoing to ensure that the culprits are brought to book in no distant time.

He assured Imo indigenes to go about their lawful duties as FG police will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property within this electioneering period.