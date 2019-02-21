Come Out And Vote For Your Future, Atiku Appeals To Nigerians

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has appealed to Nigerians to come out and vote for their future in Saturday’s rescheduled elections.

The Presidential candidate made the appeal in a live broadcast on his social media pages.

“My message to you is simple, please come out and vote as this election is about your future and the future of our great nation”.

He noted that everyone is equal and no one is more important than the other, thereby encouraging everyone to vote.

“As you know this Saturday we have the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The reason we have elections is to allow us to have our voices heard on how we have been governed for the last four and who will govern us for the next four years.

“On March 28, 2015, we the people of Nigeria went to the polling unit only with our PVCs, yet we were able to remove an incumbent President from office, that made me be a very proud Nigerian and a very Democrat”.

He added that this Saturday Nigerians will have another opportunity to vote the President of their choice, and that can only be done through the PVC’s.

“I will be voting with mine on Saturday and I call on you all to please join me irrespective of who you will be voting for.

“God bless you and God, bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”