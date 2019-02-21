Nigeria’s Top Players To Compete At Uganda Open

Nigeria’s top badminton players, Anuoluwapo Opeyori, Godwin Olofua, and Dorcas Adesokan, will compete at the Uganda International Championship, which served off today in Kampala.

After yesterday’s draw, the Nigerian players will be hoping to have a share of the $10,000 prize money at the championship that has been labelled an international Series by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Opeyori and Olofua who are Nigeria’s top two players will vie for honours in the men’s singles and men’s doubles events, while Adesokan, Africa’s number one in the women’s category, will hope to continue her dominance with another victory.

The trio are staying focused to collect more points as they continue their pursuit of an Olympic appearance in Tokyo, Japan next year.

Adesokan confirmed she has to play over 10 senior international competitions this year as she hopes to gather enough points that would take her into the top 70 in the world.

“My ambition is to play at the Olympics and that means I have to work hard and attend over 10 international competitions. I will also have to win most of these competitions. I am currently ranked 108 in the world and I have to be among the best 70 to play in Tokyo,” she added.

Adesokan says she goes into every tournament to win, noting that she works hard to ensure that results always go her way.

The players will leave Uganda for Kenya on Tuesday next week to take part in the Kenya international which serves off on Thursday, 28th February.