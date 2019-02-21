PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Intimidation Of INEC REC In Oyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to pressures from any political Party to subvert the wish of the people in Saturday’s general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan on Wednesday, the State Coordinator for the PDP Presidential Campaign, Mr Nureni Adeniran, said it is imperative that INEC retains its neutrality while conducting the polls.

“It has been brought to our attention that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been threatening top echelon, intimidating and pressuring the top echelon of INEC to do their unlawful biddings, especially in Oyo State here.

“The following untoward, unlawful and illegal activities were alleged to have occurred between the INEC top echelon and the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the APC leaders in Oyo State.

“The APC through Governor Ajimobi was alleged to have approached the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo, Barrister Mutiu Agboke to do their biddings and that he (the electoral officer) was harassed and threatened that if he does not do their biddings, he will ensure he is transferred out of Oyo State,” he said.

Adeniran called on INEC REC in the state to avoid alteration in the results of the polls from any quarter.

But reacting to the allegation that INEC is being pressurised, Agboke denied that he was ever harassed by the ruling party.

He stated the INEC is an Independent body saddled with carrying out its responsibility with fear or favour of any party, stressing that it is bound by that oath to be fair to all parties at the polls.

“Let me say here that there was no time the Governor wanted me to return sensitive materials to the government house.

“INEC doesn’t work under the state governor. I restate strongly that there was never any pressure on me. All our materials are now in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). We are already deploying them to the Local Governments,” he said.

The INEC boss also advised politicians and stakeholders to play by the rules to ensure the elections are fair and credible.

He added, “Let me reiterate and caution our stakeholders that INEC as a commission should not be dragged into the political controversy of any kind.

“The commission under my leadership is ready to deliver credible poll. This would not just be credible but would be clearly seen and adjudged credible.”