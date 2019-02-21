Yobe PDP Chairman Defects To APC, Visits Buhari

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe state, Sani Inuwa, on Thursday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He was received by the President in the company of the party chieftain in the state, Mohammed Yahuza.

Mr. Inuwa’s defection comes two days to the general elections and also the endorsement of President Buhari by twelve Presidential candidates.

President Buhari had in a statement said he was overwhelmed with the show of love and support by the Presidential Candidates.

“I am overwhelmed by your patriotism. The least you could do was to deny me votes in your immediate constituencies. However much your people loved me, they would have voted for their own first.

“I am really overwhelmed by your support”.

“There is a compelling need for historians and economists to document the 16 years squander-mania and mismanagement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), so that future generation would not repeat the same mistakes”

Meanwhile, the newly decamped, in his remarks said he said he was happy to return home.